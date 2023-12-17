The SBU together with the Defense Forces attacked the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region

On the night of December 17, the Security Services of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region. The airfield was an important target, because the 559th bomber aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces is located there.

This was reported by "Babel" sources in the security forces.

There were up to 20 SU-34 aircraft at the airport at the time of the attack. Three radar stations and other equipment were also located on the territory of the airfield.

The airport was attacked by drones. In the morning, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the downing of 33 unmanned aerial vehicles, however, the interlocutors of "Babel" assure that the security forces inflicted significant damage on the enemyʼs equipment.