The Iranian general was informed of the suspicion of helping Russia in attacks by Iranian drones on Ukraine

Brigadier General of Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Sharif Molasarei Abbas Moussa was informed of suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the SBU.

According to the investigation, he directly helped the command of the occupation groups of Russia to carry out airstrikes on Ukraine by Iranian drones.

According to the investigation, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps transferred at least 1,500 Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 combat drones to Russia in August-September 2022.

At the same time, in 2022, General Sharifi Molasarei Abbasu Musa personally came to the temporarily occupied Crimea and brought with him a group of Iranian UAV instructors.

It was under his leadership that specialized units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation were trained on the combat use of unmanned aerial vehicles on the training grounds of the peninsula.

In the future, the Iranian general, together with subordinate instructors, coordinated the actions of the Russian occupiers from launching Iranian drones on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Only during September-October 2022, the Russian Federation conducted no less than 20 series of massive attacks by Iranian UAVs on Ukrainian facilities.

Sharif Molasarei Abbas Musa was reported on suspicion of aiding and abetting the waging of an aggressive war and violating the laws and customs of war.