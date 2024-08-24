At night, the Russians attacked the area of the Zmiiny Island with Kh-22 missiles

On the night of August 24, the Russian army attacked the area of Zmiiny Island with four Kh-22 cruise missiles.
This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russians also hit the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs.
The Air Force reported that last day, August 23, the Southʼs air defense destroyed five reconnaissance drones, of which two ZALA and one each Supercam, "Orlan-10" and "Merlin", as well as two attack drones "Lancet".
- Zmiiny Island is located in the Black Sea and defines the territorial waters of Ukraine. On the first day of the invasion, it was captured by the Russians. On the same day, the occupiers captured the Ukrainian border guards, who had previously announced on the radio the catchphrase of this war: "Russian military ship, go to hell."
- At the end of June 2022, after a series of strikes by the Defense Forces, Russian troops fled the island. And in July, Ukrainian troops landed on it and erected the flag of Ukraine.