At night, the Russians attacked the area of the Zmiiny Island with Kh-22 missiles

On the night of August 24, the Russian army attacked the area of Zmiiny Island with four Kh-22 cruise missiles.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians also hit the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs.

The Air Force reported that last day, August 23, the Southʼs air defense destroyed five reconnaissance drones, of which two ZALA and one each Supercam, "Orlan-10" and "Merlin", as well as two attack drones "Lancet".