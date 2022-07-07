The flag of Ukraine was installed on Snake Island

The state flag of Ukraine was installed on Snake Island, liberated from the Russian invaders.

This was reported in the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers landed on the island for the first time after the escape of the Russian military from there and installed the flag of Ukraine.

Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that the flag bore the inscription: "Remember, "Russian military ship", Snake Island is Ukraine," and the signature of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.