The occupiers fired two rockets at Snake Island and destroyed a grain hangar in Odesa

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa oblast twice, in particular on the Snake Island, from which the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the occupiers.

The Operational Command "South" informs about this.

At dawn, the Russian army, during an aerial overflight and reconnaissance of Snake Island, hit it with two air-launched missiles, damaging the pier.

In addition, at night, the Russians hit two agricultural hangars in Odesa oblast with two missiles. One of them stored 35 tons of grain. According to preliminary data, there were no victims.