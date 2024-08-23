The court in Kyiv refused to satisfy Bohdan Krotevychʼs complaint against SBI

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv refused to satisfy the complaint of Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevych, the Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Forces "Azov" Brigade, against the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Krotevychʼs lawyer Valentyn Bondarchuk informed Babel about this.

According to the lawyer, the court believes that Krotevychʼs statement does not contain enough information about the specific circumstances of the crime in question.

What preceded

On June 23, 2024, Bohdan Krotevych informed that he had submitted a report to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) against an unnamed general. He wrote that he "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any other Russian general", so he is asking for an investigation. Later, it turned out that it was about General Yuriy Sodol, the former commander of the United Forces and the commander of the “Khortytsia” Special Operations Command, who was dismissed by the president on June 24.

On June 26, The Washington Post learned the details of Krotevychʼs complaint. He accuses Sodol of the failure of the defense of Mariupol. Krotevych says that Sodol did not lead the defense, did not spend a single hour in the city and did not supply the “Azov” brigade with ammunition, but ordered to advance, despite the lack of ammunition. After the soldiers refused to do so, an investigation was started against the commander of "Azov". The newspaper also cites a situation when one of the commanders asked Sodol for further instructions, but heard in response: "We are dead."

On July 22, Bohdan Krotevych informed that he had filed a complaint to the court against SBI because it did not open a case against the ex-commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Sodol.