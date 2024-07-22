Nachshtab “Azov” sued the DBR. The bureau did not open a case against the ex-commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Sodol

The Chief of Staff of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevych said in his Telegram that he filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation, because it did not open a case against the former commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Sodol.

Krotevych said that on June 27 he received a response from the Security Intelligence Service, where he was informed that his statement regarding Sodol will be added to the already existing case, which indirectly deals with the actions of the command of the Operational-Strategic Group of the "Khortytsia" troops and "other people". He believes that the SBI violates the law and does it "as brazenly as possible", which is similar to "deliberate inaction".

Nachshtabu noted that he was not called as a witness to testify, although he requested it. That is why he, together with his lawyers, filed a complaint with the DBI on July 4, demanding that the bureau open a case against General Sodol and start an investigation.

Krotevych added that he spoke with "various people" and was made to understand that there was an instruction from above "not to let this matter go." According to him, despite the fact that Sodol was fired, his "accomplices kept their positions" and are doing everything to "cover up their leader." The Chief of Staff assures that he has been approached by the commanders of various brigades who are ready to testify against Sodol in court.

The hearing of the complaint against the DBR in court was scheduled for August 19, but the process of appointing a judge was accompanied by violations, "Tavr" says.