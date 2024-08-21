The attack of the Russians on Ternopil: in the city, the content of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air is still high due to the fire

In Ternopil, on the second day after the Russian attack and a large-scale fire, an increased content of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the atmospheric air was recorded.

This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

In particular, in the Novyi Svit neighborhood, 0.52 mgpm³ of hydrochloric acid was recorded in the air against the norm of 0.2 mgpm³.

On Biletska Street, chlorine was 0.6 mgpm³ against the norm of 0.1 mgpm³; hydrochloric acid — 0.52 mgpm³ with a norm of 0.2 mgpm³.

On the Obyizna Street, chlorine was 0.3 mgpm³ against the norm of 0.1 mgpm3; hydrochloric acid — 0.21 mgpm³ with a norm of 0.2 mgpm³.

At the same time, the center expects that all indicators will return to normal by the end of the day.