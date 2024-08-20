The Russian Federation struck the enterprise in Ternopil, fuel containers caught fire. Residents are asked to limit their time outside

On the night of August 20, Russian troops targeted an industrial facility in Ternopil where fuel and lubricants were stored.

This was reported in the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

The fire at the facility has already been contained. It is extinguished by more than 90 rescuers and 20 units of equipment. 2 fire engines from Ternopil and Lviv were also involved.

There were no casualties, and no excess of harmful substances in the air and water was detected. However, residents of Ternopil are still asked to limit their time outside and close windows indoors while the extinguishing process continues.

The State Emergency Service also showed the consequences of the attack.

