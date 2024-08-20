Air defense forces shot down 25 out of 26 drones and three missiles launched at night over Ukraine

The Air defense Forces shot down 25 drones and three missiles with which Russia attacked Ukraine this night, according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of August 20, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region, an “Iskander-K” cruise missile from the Bryansk region, Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and as well as 26 Shahed attack UAVs.

The Defense Forces shot down 28 aerial targets: one “Iskander-K” cruise missile, two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 25 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

The targets were shot down within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported that the Russian Federation launched drones over Kyiv at night, and an “Iskander-K” cruise missile in the morning. All targets were shot down, there were no destruction or casualties.

In the Kirovohrad region, debris from a downed drone damaged several roofs, windows, fences of private homes, as well as two cars. There were no casualties.