The Oscar-winning film “20 Days in Mariupol” won an award at the Septimius Awards

The Ukrainian Oscar-winning film "20 Days in Mariupol" directed by Mstyslav Chernov was recognized as the best full-length documentary film at the Septimius Awards in the Netherlands.

This is stated on the website of the award.

The Septimius Awards 2024 award ceremony took place in Amsterdam.

The award for "20 Days in Mariupol" was received on stage by the filmʼs producer Vasylysa Stepanenko, reports “Ukrinform”. She went to receive the award together with Anastasia, who was pregnant in the sex house of Mariupol during the Russian bombings.

The Septimius Awards is a prestigious film award with a special focus on discovering new independent talent, supporting visionary films and combining all aspects of filmmaking and various genres, including fiction, animation, documentaries, TV series and more.

On March 11, 2024, the documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov became the first film from Ukraine to win an Oscar.

In addition to the Oscar, the film "20 Days in Mariupol" received many awards and world recognition. The film was awarded the Audience Award at the main independent film festival Sundance in 2023. For this film, its creators (Yevhen Maloletka, Mstyslav Chernov and Vasylysa Stepanenko) also won the Shevchenko Prize — the most prestigious award for their contribution to the development of culture and art in Ukraine. American film critics called the film the best in the nominations "Directorʼs Debut" and "Political Documentary" at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards. From April 21, "20 Days in Mariupol" can be watched on Netflix.