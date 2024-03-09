In Ukraine, the laureates of the Shevchenko Prize 2024 were announced. Who received it

The Committee of the Taras Shevchenko National Award of Ukraine announced the laureates of this award in 2024. The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the Office of the President. The Shevchenko Prize is awarded for achievements in the field of culture. Yevhen Maloletka, Mstislav Chernov and Vasylisa Stepanenko won in the "Publicism and Journalism" nomination for a series of journalistic materials about the siege of Mariupol — reports, investigations, photos, videos and the film "20 Days in Mariupol".

In the " Literature " nomination, poet Yaryna Chornohuz won with the poetry collection "[dasein: defense of presence]" and poet Dmytro Lazutkin with the poetry collection "Bookmark". The laureates in the "Musical Art" category were the artist Susana Jamaladinova (Jamala) for the Qirim album and the composer Karmella Tsepkolenko for the cantatas "Reading the story" based on the poetry of Oksana Zabuzhko, "Where are you from, black flock, flock of birds?" based on the poetry of Serhiy Zhadan, Duel-Duet for violin and double bass, Symphony No. 5. Ivan Uryvskyi, Tetiana Ovsiychuk and Susanna Karpenko won in the nomination "Theatrical Art" for the play "The Witch of Konotop" based on the novel by Hryhoriy Kvitka-Osnovyanenko of the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater.