The film “20 days in Mariupol” won the BAFTA award as the best documentary film

Director Mstislav Chernovʼs film "20 Days in Mariupol" won the "Best Documentary" nomination at the prestigious British BAFTA Film Awards.

This was announced on the website of the British Academy of Television and Film Arts (BAFTA).

The tape also claimed the Best Foreign Language Film category, but Jonathan Glazerʼs Zone of Interest, which tells about the commandant of Auschwitz, won in this nomination.

The film "20 Days in Mariupol" tells about the first weeks of hostilities in Mariupol during the full-scale Russian invasion.

Director and photographer Mstislav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko worked on the film. They became the last journalists to cover the beginning of Russiaʼs destruction of Mariupol — for which all three received the Pulitzer Prize.

Mstislav Chernov received the US Directors Guild Award for the film "20 Days in Mariupol". This is one of the profile film awards that determines the potential leaders of the well-known film award "Oscar". Chernov was awarded for "outstanding directorial achievements in documentary cinema." The film "20 days in Mariupol" was also nominated for an Oscar as the best documentary film.