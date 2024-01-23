The documentary film “20 Days in Mariupol” was nominated for an “Oscar”

Mstislav Chernovʼs film "20 Days in Mariupol" was nominated for an Oscar as the best documentary film — the second time in history that a Ukrainian film was among the nominees.
Four more films will compete in this category:
- Bobi Wine: The Peopleʼs President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
In total, 167 tapes were admitted to participate in the nomination, later 15 were chosen for the short list.
About the film "20 days in Mariupol"
"20 Days in Mariupol" tells the story of the first weeks of fighting in Mariupol during the full-scale Russian invasion.
Director and photographer Mstislav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko worked on the film. They became the last journalists to cover the beginning of Russiaʼs destruction of Mariupol — for which all three received the Pulitzer Prize.
- The 96th Academy Award ceremony will take place on the night of March 11. It will traditionally be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. American comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony. It will be the fourth time for him: the first time it happened in 2017, Kimmel also appeared on the stage of the main film award of the world in 2018 and 2023.