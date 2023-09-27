The Ukrainian won in the “Best European Actress” category at the Septimius Awards

Ukrainian Ryta Burkovska won in the "Best European Actress" category at the Septimius Awards 2023 ceremony.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency writes about this.

Burkovska played the main role in the debut full-length film of the director Maksym Nakonechny "Butterfly Vision", which tells the story of an air reconnaissance officer released from Russian captivity and her adaptation to a "new life".

The Septimius Awards 2023 award ceremony took place in Amsterdam.