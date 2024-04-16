The Oscar-winning film “20 Days in Mariupol” will appear on Netflix

The Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol", which won the "Oscar" award as the best documentary film, will appear on the Netflix streaming platform from April 21.

This was reported by the press service of Netflix.

The documentary shows the first weeks of fighting in Mariupol during the full-scale Russian invasion. Director and photographer Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylysa Stepanenko worked on the film. They became the last journalists who covered the beginning of the destruction of Mariupol by Russia — for this, all three received the Pulitzer Prize.

Currently, the tape can be viewed on Sweet.TV, Megogo, Kyivstar TV, Takflix and Volia TV platforms, as well as on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play Movies services.

In addition to the Oscar, the film "20 Days in Mariupol" received many awards and world recognition. The film was awarded the Audience Award at the main independent film festival Sundance in 2023. For this film, its creators (Yevhen Maloletka, Mstyslav Chernov and Vasylysa Stepanenko) also won the Shevchenko Prize — the most prestigious award for their contribution to the development of culture and art in Ukraine. American film critics called the film the best in the nominations "Directorʼs Debut" and "Political Documentary" at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.