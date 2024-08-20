New wreckage of drones could be found in Romania near the border with Ukraine

In Romania, the search continues for the wreckage of drones that fell on the banks of the Danube at the end of July after the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Romania.

Specialists investigated the area near the village of Periprava in the Tulcea district, which is near the Ukrainian border and marked as a possible area where the debris of the drones fell.

Experts removed "physical evidence" from the scene for examination. The infrastructure was not damaged, as the debris fell in a swampy area outside the population centers.

The agency noted that allied structures (Romania is a NATO member) were informed in real time about the situations caused by the attacks.

In addition, the countryʼs Ministry of Defense condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure. They were called unjustified and seriously contrary to the norms of international law.