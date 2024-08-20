Ukraine returned six more children from the occupation

Six children aged 3 to 12 from the occupied part of the Kherson region were returned to the territories controlled by Ukraine. This was achieved thanks to the efforts of the public organization “Save Ukraine”.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

The children returned with their parents — a total of six families left the occupation. For now, both children and adults are safe. For faster adaptation to new conditions, they will work with psychologists.

The day before, on August 13, six more children were returned from the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to Mykola Kuleba, head of the SE “Save Ukraine”, since 2014, 1.5 million Ukrainian children have been in the occupied territories and on the territory of Russia, many of whom were illegally deported or forcibly relocated.

Author: Iryna Perepechko