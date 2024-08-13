Six children were returned to Ukraine from the occupation

Another 6 children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied lands of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

According to the parents, their children were forced to attend a Russian school and celebrate Russian holidays. The occupiers pressured Ukrainians to obtain Russian-style documents. In addition, armed Russians broke into the homes of the families with groundless searches.

"The feeling of disenfranchisement, limitation and awareness of what future awaits the children became the impetus for leaving," Lubinets said.

One of the families has already visited the Center for the Protection of Childrenʼs Rights, where a team of representatives of a public organization, a charitable foundation, and state bodies talked with them about providing the necessary assistance.

Another family was dealt with by employees of the Ombudsmanʼs Office from the regional representative office of the Cherkasy region. The public organization "ʼKrylaʼ Association of Large Families" and "Caritas-Spes Ukraine" were involved in the assistance.

"I emphasize once again that Ukraine is ready for the return of everyone and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. And the law enforcement officers will record all the crimes of the Russians, of which our children have become witnesses or victims," the ombudsman emphasized.

In case of disappearance of a child, it is necessary to report it to the National Police of Ukraine at the number 102. If the child could be deported to the Russian Federation or if he is in the temporarily occupied territory, then, in addition to the police, you should also report to the Office of the Ombudsman at the number 0 800 50 17 20 (within Ukraine ), 044 299 74 08 (for calls from abroad) or by e-mail at [email protected].