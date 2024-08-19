Theft during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge in Kyiv — the subcontractor is suspected of embezzling UAH 6 million

The subcontractor of the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge across the Dnipro in Kyiv was suspected of embezzling 6 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The law enforcement officers found out that the subcontractor was cleaning metal structures with the involvement of a diving station. According to the investigation, the company entered false data about the scope of these works and received more than 6 million hryvnias for their performance.

At the same time, the conclusions of construction-technical and economic expertise showed that the contractor actually did nothing.

The contractor was accused of misappropriating large amounts of budget funds. The indictment was sent to the court. He faces up to 12 years.

The investigation of other facts of appropriation of budget funds during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge continues. Contractors and companies have repeatedly received suspicions of embezzlement and tax evasion during the construction of the bridge. For example, in May of this year, the prosecutorʼs office informed the head of the general contracting organization about the suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 24 million during the construction of the capitalʼs Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge.

The Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge should connect Podil with the left-bank districts of Voskresenka and Raiduzhnyi massif. Construction began in 1993 (actually in 2003), but was stopped due to lack of funding.

On December 1, 2023, the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge was opened for special vehicles, emergency vehicles and bus services.

Author: Iryna Perepechko