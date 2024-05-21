The embezzlement of UAH 24 million during the construction of the capitalʼs Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge. Suspicion was declared

The prosecutorʼs office declared the suspicion to the head of the general contracting organization that is building the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge across the Dnipro in Kyiv.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

According to the investigation, in April 2017, the municipal enterprise "Directorate for the Construction of Road and Transport Facilities of the City of Kyiv" and the general contractor signed a contract regarding the construction of the bridge.

In June 2023, utility workers, general contractors and the contracting organization signed acts of acceptance of the completed construction works. Itʼs about the operation of machines and mechanisms — diesel compressors, cranes, drilling pumps, drilling rigs.

Later, the examination established that the costs of equipment rental were overstated by more than 24 million hryvnias.

The general contractor was charged with suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of budget funds in particularly large amounts). The article provides imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years.