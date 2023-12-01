The Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge was partially opened in Kyiv. It was built since 1993

On December 1, 2023, the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge crossing was opened to traffic for special vehicles, emergency services vehicles and bus service in Kyiv.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko informed that at the first stage, bus route No. 111 will operate here from the Ukrainian Heroesʼ Square metro station to the Livoberezhna metro station.

The Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge crossing is the largest of the transport infrastructure objects of Kyiv and Ukraine. The length of the bridge crossing is more than 10 km.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

"A few years ago, we planned and promised to ensure the movement of passenger vehicles as the first stage of the facilityʼs launch. And today, finally, it happened! [...] We continue the construction of this bridge crossing. After all, this is an important object for the vital activity of the city, as well as for its defense capability," noted Klitschko.