Ministry of Defense: Almost a million citizens received reservation from mobilization

Currently, about 930 000 conscripted Ukrainians are reserved from mobilization. In just a week, this mark will reach one million.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk during the discussion "Legislative approaches to the reservation of employees of enterprises", reports Forbes.

According to him, mobilization does not cover the needs of the army — a mobilized person does not immediately become a fighter, it takes 3 to 6 months for this.

He emphasized that during the war some should fight and others should work. This is a "normal construction of the stateʼs defense."

According to Havrylyuk, the Ukrainian economy currently has not been transferred to the "rails of war", because "units of enterprises work in three shifts".

Meanwhile, Russia is only increasing the number of troops in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. By the end of the year, their number will reach 800 000 servicemen. In December of last year, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed that Putin was preparing for a long-term war against Ukraine and was putting the economy on a war footing.

At the beginning of June, the Ukrainian government supported a resolution that allows heads of institutions and enterprises to book their employees in “Diia”. A fair mechanism for booking employees from mobilization is one of the key demands of the business.

On July 17, the "Diia" portal launched an electronic reservation service for the mobilization of conscripted workers. Employees of enterprises important to the economy can receive armor from mobilization — the company must comply with any three of the seven points of Resolution No. 76 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Author: Iryna Perepechko