Ukrainian intelligence: Putin is preparing for martial law

Russian dictator Putin is preparing for a long-term war against Ukraine and putting the country on a war footing.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The intelligence officers claim that Putinʼs measures to reorganize the economy and the military-industrial complex speak of preparations for the transition of Russia to martial law.

According to the MDI, the Kremlin wants to strengthen the potential of the Russian army and create conditions for conducting operations that were planned at the beginning of the great war, but failed.

Attempts by the occupiers to attract all military resources to continue the war, as well as the recent appointment of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, as the commander of the war against Ukraine, indicate not only the enemyʼs failures, but also preparations for the continuation of a full-scale war, the intelligence agency said.