The White House has denied information that the United States (US) is blocking Great Britainʼs request to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory.

An unnamed representative of the Administration of the President of the United States stated this to the British publication The Telegraph.

The United States said it had not received an official request for permission for Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory. It will also require the use of some US-made systems.

The newspaper notes that Storm Shadow missile strikes on Russian territory require the approval of not only Great Britain, but also France and the United States.

Earlier, The Times, referring to sources in the British government, wrote that Great Britain cannot allow Ukraine to hit Russia with Storm Shadow missiles due to the resistance of the United States. All because Joe Bidenʼs administration is allegedly afraid of escalation.