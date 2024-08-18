The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a private house in the Sumy region. A man and his 11-year-old daughter died (updated)

This afternoon, August 18, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Bilopillia, in the the Sumy r.egion

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Previously, one person died and another was injured. All necessary services are available on-site. Medical aid is provided to the victims, emergency rescue operations are carried out.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified, there may be people under the rubble.

At 6:44 p.m., the Sumy regional prosecutorʼs office clarified that the Russians targeted a private house around 4:00 p.m. As a result, the 33-year-old owner of the house and his 11-year-old daughter died.

A 55-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were injured. At least five houses were damaged.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war with intentional killing (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).