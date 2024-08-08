Due to Russian shelling, the humanitarian corridor was closed in the Sumy region

Due to increased Russian shelling, the operation of the humanitarian corridor "Kolotylivka — Pokrovka" has suspended in the Sumy region. Through this corridor, people from the occupation returned to the territories controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

The “Kolotylivka — Pokrovka” checkpoint was closed for at least 10 days. At the same time, the “Mokrany — Domanove” corridor across the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Volyn remains open for exit from the temporarily occupied territories.

"Using this opportunity, I appeal to the people: if you cannot cross the border at the checkpoint ʼKolotylivka — Pokrovkaʼ, then go through the Republic of Belarus. If necessary, contact the Ministry of Reintegration at number 1548, we will help," said Vereshchuk.

The situation in the Sumy region

On the morning of August 6, Russian telegram channels began to report on fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which borders Sumy region, and an alleged major offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since that day, the Russians have been shelling the Sumy region with rockets and aerial bombs.

Ukraine does not officially confirm or deny its involvement in the offensive. At first, the Russian Ministry of Defense assured that the enemy had been pushed out, but later deleted the mention of this.

On August 7, Putin urgently convened the Security Council of the Russian Federation and declared that there was a "large-scale provocation" by the "Kyiv regime". On the same day, the Russian media wrote that the Russian military had lost control over the Sudzha gas measuring station, the only station through which the Russian Federation supplies its gas to Europe. They also talk about the loss of control over more than 10 settlements, including the district center — the city of Sudzha.

On the night and morning of August 8, the Russians carried out 23 shelling of the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh informed that the situation on the border has worsened — the Russians are striking deep into the region with air strikes and have used 52 guided air bombs on August 7 alone. There are wounded among the civilians. More than ten private houses, a school and a factory were damaged in Stetskivka, Sumy district. On the afternoon of August 8, two people were killed by shelling — a 22-year-old man and his six-year-old sister — in Mohrytsia, Sumy region.