The prosecutorʼs office opened the case because of a video with the beheading, presumably, of a Ukrainian soldier

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened a case over a video of the beheading of a Ukrainian military man.

The case is being investigated as a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

"The distribution of such a video by representatives of the Russian Federation once again proves their complete disregard for the norms and principles of international humanitarian law," the prosecutorʼs office said.

What video is it about?

The day before, Russian resources released a video showing the severed head of an alleged Ukrainian serviceman impaled on a stake.

The authors of the video are the 155th Separate Guards Brigade of Marines of the Pacific Fleet, it is accompanied by words about revenge for the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian project Deepstate noted. Ukraine previously reported that this particular brigade was involved in Russian crimes in Buch, Kyiv region.

The Deepstate project also identified the location where the video was shot — the Kolotylivka checkpoint in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. According to the authors of the project, there was an unsuccessful attempt to break through the Ukrainian Defense Forces on August 12.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding this video.