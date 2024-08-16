The Russians released a video of a beheaded Ukrainian soldier. The Ombudsman appealed to the UN and ICRC

On August 16, Russian resources released a video showing the severed head of an alleged Ukrainian serviceman.

Babel does not show the video because it contains shocking footage.

The authors of the video are the 155th Separate Guards Brigade of Marines of the Pacific Fleet, it is accompanied by words about revenge for the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, the Deepstate project noted.

Ukraine previously reported that this particular brigade was involved in Russian crimes in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel, Kyiv region.

The Deepstate project also identified the location where the video was shot — the Kolotylivka checkpoint in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. According to the authors of the project, there was an unsuccessful attempt to break through the Ukrainian Defense Forces on August 12.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already reacted to this video, addressing the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"I also note that the enemy uses such videos to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians. However, this only strengthens our desire to bring everyone who commits such inhuman atrocities to inevitable responsibility," he said.