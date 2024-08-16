Ukraine can freely use armored vehicles provided by Canada on the territory of Russia

Ukraine can freely use tanks and armored vehicles provided by Canada on the territory of Russia.

The Canadian Ministry of Defense informed about this the day before, CBC reports.

In total, Canada transferred to Ukraine eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armored fighting vehicles, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and several M777 howitzers.

The day before, a Canadian-made Senator armored car crossed the Ukrainian-Russian border on video.

"Ukrainians know best how to defend their Motherland, and we strive to support their potential. Canada does not set geographic restrictions on the use of military equipment that we provide to Ukraine," said Ministry of Defense spokeswoman Andree-Anne Poulin.

Poulin noted that Canadaʼs military assistance always complies with the requirements of the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement aimed at reducing illegal arms sales and human rights abuses.

The Kursk operation

On the morning of August 6, Russian telegram channels began to spread information about the battles in the Kursk region of Russia (bordering Sumy region) and the alleged major offensive of the Armed Forces.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukraine controls almost 1 000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia. The exact number of captured Russians is unknown, but high-ranking Ukrainian officials (especially Syrskyi) stated that on certain days of the operation, hundreds of Russian soldiers surrendered.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.