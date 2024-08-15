ARMA sold Medvedchukʼs Maybach and his latest ATV. A total of UAH 3 million have already been recovered for the transport of the former MP

Almost UAH 3 million have already been recovered at auctions for the confiscated transport of the ex-leader of the currently banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) of Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported by the head of the State Agency for Management and Asset Management (ARMA) Olena Duma.

A Maybach car (2003) was sold at auction today for 1 829 009 hryvnias. A separate lot also sold the latest Bombardier quad bike (2004) for 160 000 hryvnias.

These funds will now be used to purchase military bonds.

Earlier, ARMA had already sold Medvedchukʼs buggy and ATV for almost a million hryvnias.

In addition, ARMA has already received an independent appraisal of 20 of Medvedchukʼs collectible wristwatches. They were valued at 10.6 million hryvnias and will soon be put up for auction. Also, in the near future, an assessment of 136 paintings of the former MP is expected.