The Harris vice presidential candidate agreed to a debate with the Trump candidate

Tim Walz, who has been chosen by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as her vice presidential running mate, has agreed to hold a debate with Republican challenger James David Vance on October 1.

This is reported by Reuters.

CBS News said it had given staff four dates for the debate: September 17 and 24 and October 1 and 8.

Asked about a possible debate, James David Vance told Fox News: "I strongly suspect weʼll be there on October 1st." And he added that he wants to debate with Walz more than once.

Kamala Harris is not yet an official candidate from the Democrats, but she chose her vice presidential candidate on August 6. Tim Walz is the governor of Minnesota, who is known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

The debate between Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and Republican nominee Donald Trump will be held on ABC News on September 10. Trump previously pushed for a Sept. 4 debate on Fox News. At the time, Harris said the debate should take place, but not on his terms, so she insisted on an ABC News debate that Trump negotiated with Democrats during Joe Bidenʼs campaign.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the history of the country, at which the 47th president is to be elected. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice presidential candidate, James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 2, Kamala Harris received the delegate votes necessary for the Democratic nomination. It should be finally approved at the party congress later in August.