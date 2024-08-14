Some Ukrainians abroad will not be able to obtain or exchange driverʼs licenses. Who does it concern?

Military service men who are stationed abroad will not be able to exchange and obtain a driverʼs license or register a car there, unless they have updated their military registration data.

This is evidenced by Government Resolution No. 918 of August 13.

The new rules are valid for the period of martial law and for three months from the date of its termination or cancellation.

Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 who have not updated their data in the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists will not be able to receive the following services abroad:

obtain or exchange a driverʼs license;

register, re-register or de-register vehicles;

send the driverʼs license and vehicle registration certificate in international mail.

Recently, foreign branches of the Dokument passport service resumed accepting applications for the issuance of passport documents for men. To do this, men must be verified through the "Reserv+" application using a QR code and confirm the presence of valid military registration documents.