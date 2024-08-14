Goats in exchange for missiles: Russia sent hundreds of domestic animals to North Korea

After Putinʼs visit to Pyongyang in June, during which the Russian leader discussed cooperation with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un, Russia made a gift to North Korea. Moscow sent 447 goats to the city of Rason in North Korea.
This is reported by Rosselkhoznadzor.
The goats exported from the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation are the first batch of domestic animals that Russia plans to deliver to North Korea to alleviate the acute food shortage in that country. In particular, the goats will provide local children with dairy products.
According to Human Rights Watch, 10.7 million people out of a population of 26 million are undernourished in North Korea, and 18% of children are stunted due to chronic malnutrition.
"Goat farms with large capacity have been built in districts and counties of Nampo Municipality in North Korea to provide local children with dairy products without interruption," North Koreaʼs state news agency said.
- On June 18, the Russian leader visited North Korea and met with its leader Kim Jong Un. They signed an agreement on strategic cooperation. The treaty obliges each party to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.
- From the beginning, the DPRK supported Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine and provided weapons to the Russian Federation. Thanks to arms deliveries to Russia, the economy of North Korea even began to recover. The Washington Post wrote that North Korea could transfer approximately 1.6 million artillery ammunition to Russia from August 2023 to January 2024.
- In early July, North Korea sent an "elite military training delegation" to Russia. According to American and South Korean officials, Moscow could send aid to Pyongyang in response to the arms deliveries. It is not known exactly what kind of support we are talking about. However, presumably, in exchange for weapons, Russia sends food aid to North Korea.