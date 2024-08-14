Goats in exchange for missiles: Russia sent hundreds of domestic animals to North Korea

After Putinʼs visit to Pyongyang in June, during which the Russian leader discussed cooperation with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un, Russia made a gift to North Korea. Moscow sent 447 goats to the city of Rason in North Korea.

This is reported by Rosselkhoznadzor.

The goats exported from the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation are the first batch of domestic animals that Russia plans to deliver to North Korea to alleviate the acute food shortage in that country. In particular, the goats will provide local children with dairy products.

According to Human Rights Watch, 10.7 million people out of a population of 26 million are undernourished in North Korea, and 18% of children are stunted due to chronic malnutrition.

"Goat farms with large capacity have been built in districts and counties of Nampo Municipality in North Korea to provide local children with dairy products without interruption," North Koreaʼs state news agency said.