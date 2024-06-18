Today, for the first time in 24 years, Putin will come to North Korea for a meeting with its leader Kim Jong Un

The leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will come to the DPRK today for a meeting with its leader Kim Jong Un. This is his first visit to North Korea in 24 years.

Before Putinʼs arrival in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the local newspaper "Nodon Sinmun" published an article authored by the Russian leader "Russia and the DPRK: traditions of friendship and cooperation through the years."

In it, the Russian leader, in particular, emphasized that both countries continue to develop a "multifaceted partnership" after more than 70 years of friendly relations.

In addition, in the article, Putin thanked the DPRK for supporting the war in Ukraine, repeated theses about the US attempts to "impose a global neo-colonial dictatorship based on double standards" and that the States "and their satellites" themselves provoked the conflict in Ukraine.

"Our opponents continue to finance the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime, provide them with weapons and intelligence data, allow and in fact encourage the use of modern Western weapons and equipment for attacks on Russian territory. And most often — for deliberately peaceful purposes. They threaten to send their troops to Ukraine. At the same time, they are trying to exhaust our economy with new sanctions, to provoke an increase in socio-political tensions within the country," the Russian leader writes.

"All attempts to contain and isolate Russia have failed," Putin emphasized. He noted that "Korean friends, despite many years of economic pressure, provocations, blackmail and military threats from the United States, defend their interests just as effectively."

At the end of the article, the President of the Russian Federation expresses the hope that Russia and the DPRK "will succeed in bringing bilateral interaction to an even higher level through joint efforts" and wishes "comrade Kim Jong-un good health, and peace and great success on the path of development to all the friendly people of the DPRK."