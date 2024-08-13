The curfew was extended in the Kharkiv region. Now it operates from 17:00 to 09:00 in 201 settlements of the region.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.
Itʼs about 11 settlements of the Izyumsky district, 37 — Chuhuyivsky district, 41 — Kharkivsky district, 42 — Bohoduhivsky district, 73 — Kupyansky district.
The local authorities have decided to extend the curfew to ensure the effective work of the Defense Forces, as well as for the safety of the civilian population, because these border areas are now extremely dangerous.
- The day before, a curfew from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. was established only in Derhachiv and Lypetsk communities of the Kharkiv region. Previously, the curfew throughout the Kharkiv region operated from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. In the Donetsk region, since August 12, the curfew has also been extended for settlements close to the front.
- In total, since May 10, almost 14 000 people, including a thousand children, have been evacuated from Bohodukhivsky, Kharkivsky, Chuhuyivsky and Kupyansky districts.
- Yesterday, 55 people were evacuated from the Kharkiv region: 46 adults and 9 children.