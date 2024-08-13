The curfew was extended in the Kharkiv region. Now it operates from 17:00 to 09:00 in 201 settlements of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Itʼs about 11 settlements of the Izyumsky district, 37 — Chuhuyivsky district, 41 — Kharkivsky district, 42 — Bohoduhivsky district, 73 — Kupyansky district.

The local authorities have decided to extend the curfew to ensure the effective work of the Defense Forces, as well as for the safety of the civilian population, because these border areas are now extremely dangerous.