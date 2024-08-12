The curfew was extended in two communities in the Kharkiv region

From August 12, the duration of the curfew will be increased in the Derhachi and Lypetsk communities of the Kharkiv region. Now it will start at 17:00 and end at 9:00.

This was reported in the Kharkiv District State Administration.

During the curfew, it is forbidden to be on the streets and in other public places without special passes and certificates.

Cars can drive during the curfew only with special permits and in compliance with the light masking regime.

These are the settlements of the Lypetsk community affected by the restrictions, and thoseare of the Derhachiv community.

Previously, the curfew was in effect throughout the Kharkiv region from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The Kharkiv District State Administration did not explain why the curfew was extended. Presumably, the reason was increased Russian shelling.