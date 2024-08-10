In Kostyantynivka, the demolition of the rubble of the shopping center was completed. 14 people died in the attack

In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, the demolition of the rubble of the shopping center after the Russian attack was completed.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service dismantled 76 tons of building structures.

As a result of the Russian shelling , 14 people died, another 44 were injured.

Criminalists identified five of the eight unidentified bodies: three women and two children — girls born in 2012 and 2014.