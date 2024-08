On the afternoon of August 9, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region with barrel artillery. They hit a supermarket — now it is known about at least seven victims.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

One of the wounded is in serious condition. The final consequences of the shelling are still being determined, the relevant services are working on the spot.