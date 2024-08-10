UN: More than 200 Ukrainian civilians died in July — this is the largest number since October 2022

In July 2024, at least 219 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 1,018 were wounded. This is the highest death rate since October 2022.

This is stated in the UN report.

The UN report mentions Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on July 8. At least 43 civilians, including 5 children, died in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv region. 147 people were injured, including 7 children. One of the Russian rockets hit the "Okhmatdit" childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv, destroying the toxicology department and significantly damaging the Center for Childrenʼs Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.

In June and July, intensive offensive actions of Russian troops moved from the northern part of the Kharkiv region to Donetsk region. As a result, confirmed civilian casualties in the region rose from 125 killed and wounded in May to 224 in June and 269 in July.

Most of the dead civilians (90%) and damaged educational and medical institutions (86%) were recorded in the territory controlled by Ukraine. The UN notes that the trend of increasing the number of victims among the civilian population continues to increase since March 2024.