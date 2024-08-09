News

Washington announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $125 million

Liza Brovko
The administration of US President Joe Biden allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $125 million. It will include Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, etc.

This was reported to the US Ministry of Defense.

Here are the contents of the new package:

  • portable anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;
  • ammunition for the HIMARS system;
  • 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;
  • multifunctional radars;
  • TOW missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • HMMWV military vehicles;
  • ammunition for small arms;
  • explosive equipment and ammunition;
  • equipment for the protection of critical infrastructure;
  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.

The previous aid package from the US was announced on July 11. It cost $225 million and contained a Patriot air defense battery, as well as anti-aircraft (NASAMS, Stinger) and anti-tank (TOW) missiles, HIMARS ammunition and other weapons.