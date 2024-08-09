Washington announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $125 million

The administration of US President Joe Biden allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $125 million. It will include Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, etc.
This was reported to the US Ministry of Defense.
Here are the contents of the new package:
- portable anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;
- ammunition for the HIMARS system;
- 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;
- multifunctional radars;
- TOW missiles;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- HMMWV military vehicles;
- ammunition for small arms;
- explosive equipment and ammunition;
- equipment for the protection of critical infrastructure;
- spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.
The previous aid package from the US was announced on July 11. It cost $225 million and contained a Patriot air defense battery, as well as anti-aircraft (NASAMS, Stinger) and anti-tank (TOW) missiles, HIMARS ammunition and other weapons.
- At the end of July, the Pentagon discovered errors in the assessment of military aid sent to Ukraine — the amount was overstated by $2 billion.