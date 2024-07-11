The USA has announced new security aid to Ukraine for $225 million

At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, US President Joe Biden announced a new $225 million military aid package.

The contents of the package were reported in the Pentagon.

Hereʼs whatʼs included:

Patriot air defense system battery;

ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;

anti-aircraft missiles for Stinger;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

TOW anti-tank guided missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank complexes;

ammunition for small arms;

explosive munitions.

The package also includes spare parts, maintenance equipment and other support equipment.

The day before, Joe Biden announced new air defense systems for Ukraine during the opening of the NATO summit in Washington. In particular, it was about the Patriot from the USA, as well as about such a system from Germany, Romania and the Netherlands with partners.