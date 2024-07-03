The US announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $150 million

The US White House announced a new $150 million military aid package for Ukraine.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing.

The package includes missiles for air defense, artillery ammunition, new funding, with which the Pentagon will buy weapons for Ukraine. The announced amount will go to the Presidential Authorization Program (PDA), which allows the United States to quickly supply weapons to Ukraine directly from its own warehouses.

Here is what was included in the aid package from the US:

missiles for air defense HAWK;

ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;

81 mm mortar shells;

TOW anti-tank guided missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank complexes;

ammunition for small arms;

explosive equipment and ammunition;

tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment;

tactical air navigation systems and auxiliary equipment for aircraft;

spare parts, other field and auxiliary equipment.

The Pentagon, with the help of the USAI program, will purchase $2.2 billion worth of missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems. The White House plans to expedite the delivery of these munitions, making their delivery a priority. USAI envisages ordering equipment from manufacturers.