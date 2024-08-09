SBU fighters hit another Russian helicopter in the Kursk region with a drone

Agents of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit another Russian helicopter with the help of an FPV drone.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

It happened in the Kursk region of Russia. The fate of the helicopter is currently unknown. The sources do not specify when this special operation was carried out.

The other day, SBU hit a Russian helicopter for the first time with the help of a drone — also in the Kursk region. These are unique operations in the history of wars.

What is happening in the Kursk region

On the morning of August 6, Russian telegram channels began to report on fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which borders Sumy region, and an alleged major offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since that day, the Russians have been shelling the Sumy region with rockets and aerial bombs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces does not comment on the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. At first, the Russian Ministry of Defense assured that the enemy had been pushed out, but later deleted the mention of this.

The fighting does not subside even on August 9. The Russian service "Radio Liberty" analyzes the battles and claims that the Ukrainian military allegedly covered more than 30 kilometers on the road from Sudzha to Kursk in one day. According to the analysis of the Russian media, the total area where the fighting took place was 661 sq. km.

At night, a Russian military convoy was broken up near the village of Oktyabrske in the Rylsky district of the Kursk region. Locals publish videos with destroyed equipment and burned bodies of Russian soldiers. This information was not officially confirmed.