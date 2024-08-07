Sources: SBU Special Forces shot down a Russian helicopter using an FPV drone for the first time in history

The special fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shot down a Russian helicopter for the first time using an FPV drone.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

It is a Russian Mi-28 helicopter that was shot down over the Kursk region of Russia.

In the video published by blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, it is clearly visible that the SBU drone hit the rear propeller of the helicopter.

"SBU once again demonstrated a high professional level, a creative approach and the novelty of solutions used to destroy the enemy. We still have many unexpected surprises for the Russians," the source said.

The sources do not specify when this special operation was carried out. On July 31, the Russian service "Radio Liberty" wrote about the alleged downing of a Mi-8 helicopter by a drone, but claimed that it happened over occupied Donetsk.

What is happening in the Kursk region

Since the morning of August 6, Russia claims that the Ukrainian military allegedly tried to break through the border and gain a foothold in the Suzhansky and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk region.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported constant shelling. It is also known about the intensification of Russian attacks on Sumy region, which borders the Kursk region. And on the evening of August 6, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was shot down over the region.

Russian media and Telegram channels publish videos with supposedly captured Russians, and "warriors" claim that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already occupied a number of settlements in the Kursk region.

As of 13:00 on August 7, the Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented on these reports.