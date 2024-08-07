In Russia, they claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “broke through” the Kursk region

Russia claims yesterday that the Ukrainian military allegedly tried to break through the border and gain a foothold in the Suzhansky and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on this.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense of Russia claimed that 300 Ukrainian soldiers on at least 11 tanks and 20 armored vehicles tried to break through the border.

The governor of the Kursk region reported on the massive shelling of the region by missiles and drones. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned all day about numerous Russian attacks with rockets and aerial bombs in the Sumy region, which borders the Kursk region.

The Defense Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter over the Sumy region and destroyed at least two tanks and KamAZs.

Downed Ka-52.

As of this morning, the number of people injured in the fighting has increased to 28, reported chief freelance surgeon of the region Andrii Loktionov. Yesterday, the Russian authorities reported on the alleged deaths of three local residents.

At least six Russians surrendered to the Armed Forces. Local media publish videos of the captives. The Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU" with reference to sources claims that fighters of the Chechen special forces "Akhmat" who are stationed at the border have escaped from their positions, and 15 of them are wounded.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that 11 drones were shot down at night over the Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov and Voronezh regions. And the head of the Kursk region said that the anti-aircraft defense destroyed two missiles.

Local telegram channels publish the alleged consequences of shelling in the Kursk region.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has not yet officially declared the advance of Ukrainian forces in the region. However, Russian "militants" write that the settlements of Mykolayevo-Daryino, Daryino, Sverdlykovo, Gogolivka and Goncharovka of the Kursk region have already been occupied. According to Russian telegram channels, the Ukrainian military continues to advance towards Suzhi, the city is "actually evacuated". In particular, municipal institutions are currently being evacuated.