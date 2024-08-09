The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the successful strike on the Russian military airfield in Lipetsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces successfully hit the military airfield "Lipetsk" in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, as well as the means of air defense of the Russians.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Tonight, the Defense Forces struck the Russian military airfield "Lipetsk", hit warehouses with guided aerial bombs and a number of other objects near the airfield.

There were fires in several places, a strong fire broke out, and multiple detonations took place. The Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are based at the Lipetsk airfield. The results of the damage are still being clarified.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. In particular, three enemy radars were hit: two from the S-350 complexes and one from the S-300. The General Staff confirmed the accurate hitting and destruction of one radar of the S-350 anti-aircraft missile complex. Regarding the other two goals, the information is still being clarified. At the same time, according to the General Staff, after the strike, all three radars of the Russian army stopped working.

Units of missile troops, Special Operations Forces, forces and equipment of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the combat work.

The General Staff emphasized that all components of the Defense Forces will continue to attack important targets of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.