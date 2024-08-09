At night, drones attacked the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. The authorities announced an evacuation due to a fire near the airport

In Russia, they announced a mass drone attack on the Lipetsk region. Russian Telegram channels write that the target could be a military airfield. Presumably, an ammunition depot on its territory was hit — locals write about a long detonation.

The governor of the Lipetsk region, Ihor Artamonov, announced the detonation of explosive objects far from civilian buildings. A state of emergency was introduced in the district, as a result of which public transport was suspended.

Officially, Artamonov did not confirm the attack on the military airfield, but he announced the evacuation of four villages near it — Koptsevikh Khutori, Fedorovka, Yakovlevka, and Tinkovka. In total, 416 houses got into the evacuation zone. As a result of the attack, six people were previously injured — all of them are in the hospital.

An energy infrastructure object was also damaged in the region. In some districts of Lipetsk there was no electricity, but now it has been restored.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reports on the alleged downing of 19 drones over the Lipetsk region. It is also alleged that 26 drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, 7 over the Kursk region, 5 over the Bryansk region, 4 over the Voronezh region, and one over the Orlov region. They also announced the downing of 5 drones over the occupied Crimea and 8 over the Black Sea.