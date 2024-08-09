Trump agreed to a debate with Harris on September 10 on ABC News

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has agreed to a debate with Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on September 10 on ABC News.

ABC News writes about it.

Trump previously pushed for a Sept. 4 debate on Fox News. At the time, Harris said the debate should take place, but not on his terms, so she insisted on an ABC News debate that Trump negotiated with Democrats during Joe Bidenʼs campaign.

Harris and Trump are looking forward to the debate. All details about their implementation will be announced later.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the history of the country, at which the 47th president is to be elected. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice-presidential candidate, James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

On August 2, Kamala Harris received the delegate votes needed for the Democratic nomination. It should be finally approved at the party congress later in August. She has already presented her vice presidential candidate — Minnesota Governor Tim Volz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.