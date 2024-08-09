Mexico rejected Ukraineʼs request to arrest Putin during his visit to the country

Mexican President Andres Obrador rejected Ukraineʼs request to arrest Putin if he comes to the inauguration of the new president Claudia Sheinbaum.

Reuters writes about it.

"We canʼt do that. Itʼs not up to us," Obrador said at a press conference.

Earlier, the Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico City emphasized that Mexico recognizes the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and therefore must execute the warrant for Putinʼs arrest if he does come. The country ratified the Rome Statute in 2005.

Scheinbaumʼs team invited Putin to the inauguration, saying it had sent a "diplomatic message" to all countries with which Mexico maintains diplomatic relations. It is not yet known whether Putin has accepted the invitation. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was also invited there.